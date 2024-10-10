Ed Baker, VP Global Partner Ecosystem Sales at BlackBerry, gave an update on the company’s current market position, particularly its reinvention in the Internet of Things (IoT) for automotive applications and cybersecurity for government and enterprise sectors. He highlighted the importance of engaging with a broad community of technology companies to enhance BlackBerry’s visibility and presence in the channel world. He reflected on the company’s historical reputation and its resurgence in the market, setting the stage for a deeper exploration of BlackBerry’s offerings.

The conversation then shifted to BlackBerry’s Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services tailored for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Ed emphasized the necessity for simplicity and cost-effectiveness in cybersecurity solutions, addressing the challenges SMBs face in this area. He discussed the benefits of outsourcing cybersecurity and the importance of vertical expertise in channel partnerships.