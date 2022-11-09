Secure Connections Podcast – PartnerElevate

Julian changes gears from cybersecurity this week to take a deep dive into the vendor partner relationship with Desmond Russell, Chief Partnership Officer at Partner Elevate.

Desmond unpacks the challenges both sides face in this B-B relationship with his 3 main hurdles.

Lack of Confidence

Flat Engagement

Unpredictable Performance

By better understanding both sides of the partnership, Desmond gives some great insights for MSPs to more effectively grow and strengthen vendor relationships in order to achieve the ultimate goal of a mutually beneficial partnership in order to drive results and growth.