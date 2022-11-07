As we speak, a new diverse channel partner ecosystem in a digital-first market is emerging. Vendors are shifting to a subscription/consumption business model.To accommodate this trend, Microsoft is changing their partner requirements. Digital marketing agencies, accounting firms, digital transformation advisors, telecommunication companies, and others have already entered the channel community and are changing the dynamics of doing business. We talk about what MSPs need to know in order to navigate and leverage this new ecosystem. The potential for business expansion is quite extraordinary.