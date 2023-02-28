Skyhigh Security announced the Skyhigh Security Altitude Partner Program, a new global program that provides its partner community, including value-added resellers, strategic integrators and managed service providers, with access to the incentives, tools and information designed to help them earn more. This new program represents a major investment from Skyhigh Security in the success of its partners, and their ability to provide data-aware cloud security that supports rapid digital business transformation and hybrid work environments.



According to Scott Goree, vice president of Worldwide Channels, Skyhigh Security, “This launch demonstrates our commitment to the channel and how our relationship with partners is one of mutual interdependence. We are 100 percent committed to building positive relationships with resellers, treating sales opportunities with fairness to the partner and fostering a relationship based on mutual trust and respect.”

For more details on Skyhigh Security’s Altitude Partner Program, contact partnercare@skyhighsecurity.com or visit www.skyhighsecurity.com.