Julian recently discussed with Dino Cooper, CEO of Viadex to discuss his view on the IT channel as being “broken”.

Viadex supports end users and partners with the deployment of IT solutions and End-to-end global logistics to over 190 countries. Viadex Global Partner Services provide the expertise and resources to deliver global growth for their customers. All managed by a team of subject matter experts with a combined 100 years of hands-on global IT logistics and international trading experience.

Dino Cooper, CEO, brings 25 years of commercial and operational experience to the mix: “You can buy IT products and services from many sales organisations, but our approach and our focus are key differentiators bringing true advantage to our clients. Our skills have been built to serve companies too big for most MSPs but too small for the large outsourcing organisations, I spend 80% of my time with clients advising on global projects and saving them money in procurement consulting engagements”.

Visit www.viadex.com for more info.