CybeReady, provider of the world’s fastest security awareness solution, announced that Jonathan Stone has joined the executive team as Vice President of Sales for North America. In this role, Stone will expand the North American sales operations to boost adoption of the company’s award-winning cybersecurity awareness training platform.

Stone joins CybeReady with more than twenty years of sales and business development experience, including six years of experience in cybersecurity awareness training sales management while at KnowBe4, where he fine-tuned sales operations for his region to consistently exceed year-over-year sales at the company. During his tenure Stone managed sales for the Northeastern U.S. and achieved several sales milestones that included closure of the largest SMB customer deployment of 2019. Prior to KnowBe4, he held sales management and business development roles for Dex Media, Media General, and The National Underwriter Company.

As the new year moves into gear, Stone will be focused on strengthening CybeReady’s North American presence through team building and growing the sales organization significantly over the next couple of years. His plans also include the review of current sales programs that will be adjusted appropriately as the company redefines cybersecurity awareness training with advanced automation, to greatly simplify security training management and deliver strong risk management KPIs. This solution is advantageous for SMEs, medium and large enterprises as well as managed security service providers (MSSPs) as it minimizes the overhead required to successfully train the full employee ecosystem and reduce cybersecurity risk.

“I am thrilled to join the CybeReady team and bring this next-gen solution to organizations nationwide,” said Stone. “With a level of automation and data science that optimizes employee training month-over-month, the CybeReady solution helps employees change security behaviors to ensure a much stronger defensive front line.”

Jonathan Stone

