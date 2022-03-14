StorPool Storage is a leading distributed block storage provider globally. StorPool’s block-level, distributed storage software is designed from the ground up and is arguably one of the fastest and most efficient software-defined storage solutions on the market today. It replaces traditional SANs, all-flash arrays (AFA) or other less-efficient storage software products. StorPool leverages standard servers to build a fast, scalable and reliable shared storage system.

StorPool’s mission is to help cloud builders to build simpler, smarter, more efficient clouds, at lower costs and boost their margins. We deliver on our mission by developing the fastest and most efficient distributed storage software and making it available globally.

We recently had a chat with StorPool’s CEO, Boyan Ivanov. Boyan puts his efforts in working with Cloud Service Providers, Shared Hosters, MSP business leaders (CEO/CTO/Owners) to greatly improve business performance and profitability through designing, deploying and managing fit for purpose Storage Solutions.

Find out more at www.storpool.com