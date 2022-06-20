Here are the top stories from E-Channelnews you may have missed last week:
- Are you ready to succeed in the channel partner ecosystem? Get all the answers here
- Vade recently secured new funding to help accelerate international expansion
- Check out an update interview with Mike Hanauer and his new role as CRO of Redstor
- Do not miss the interview with Francesco Webber of Cortical. Amazing. More to come from them.
- Aryaka announced a new channel program
- COMING up: ChannelNEXT will be meeting up with the Transistor Van Tour in person on July 6th in Winnipeg. Register at https://www.cyberpowersystems.com/canada-roadshow-registration/