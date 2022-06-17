Aryaka, a leader in fully managed SD-WAN and SASE solutions, announced the availability of the all-new Aryaka Certified Partner (ACP) online training and certification program for sales agents, value-added resellers (VARs) and managed services providers (MSPs) that are part of the Aryaka Accelerate Channel Partner Program.

ACP enables Aryaka Accelerate Partners to gain a comprehensive understanding of Aryaka’s new “all-in-one” SD-WAN and secure access service edge (SASE) solutions through easy-to-follow, self-paced online training. Launched in December 2021, Aryaka’s “EZ” and “Pro” solutions leverage the provider’s new FlexCore Layer 2/3 global architecture and tiered support model to offer customers options for SD-WAN and SASE optimized for cost or performance.

Prior to this announcement, Aryaka has named Nicole Steele, Director, Channel Marketing & Enablement. Steele has more than 20 years of experience building strong partner relationships, creating programs to drive revenue for partners, enabling vendors to achieve performance goals and delivering an exceptional partner experience. She joined Aryaka in January 2022, before the launch of the Aryaka Accelerate Global Partner Program. Her immediate goals are to meet as many of Aryaka’s partners as possible, simplify processes and make it easier for partners to succeed. Her commitment to her team is evident, and she fosters a culture of continuous learning, constantly challenging the status quo, making innovation a priority and improving systems.

Partners can learn more about the all-new Aryaka Accelerate Partner Program by visiting https://www.aryaka.com/partners/.