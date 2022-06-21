Martello Technologies Group Inc. announced that it has entered into an amendment to its commercial agreement (the “Amended Agreement”) with key partner Mitel Networks Corporation (“Mitel”). Martello has worked with Mitel for more than ten years, providing its performance analytics software for Mitel’s enterprise customers and partners.

Martello’s original agreement with Mitel dates back to March 2012, with subsequent amendments over the last ten years. Updating a previous amendment with Mitel signed in January 2019, the Amended Agreement sets out the commercial terms under which Martello provides the Mitel Performance Analytics (“MPA”) software for sale to Mitel customers and partners. The Amended Agreement applies to enterprise-wide Mitel sales of MPA, simplifying the commercial licensing model to provide increased operational efficiency and ease for partners and customers, while increasing the contract term to three years with automatic two-year renewals, subject to certain conditions set out in the Amended Agreement. MPA is available as part of the Mitel Premium Software Assurance offering as well as the MiVoice Business Subscription and MiCloud Flex.

“We are happy to be able to extend our longstanding relationship with Martello through this agreement which will give even more of our customers access to the comprehensive unified communications network metrics MPA provides,” said Martin Bitzinger, Senior Vice President, Product Management at Mitel. “As an important value-added tool for Mitel partners and customers, MPA delivers the best available insights and performance data to ensure simplified monitoring and management of the real-time communications networks our customers rely on every day.”

“Together with Mitel, we have built a base of thousands of customers representing millions of users under management around the world, who rely on MPA to ensure that their communications systems work reliably no matter what is happening in the network infrastructure,” said John Proctor, President and CEO of Martello. “We’re pleased to extend this agreement and strengthen an important Martello business relationship.”

Source: Martello