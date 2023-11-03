Here are some of the stories this past week:
- Concentric‘s CEO talks about the advantages of Data Lineage Functionality
- New channel program from MSSP CISO Global
- Another new partner program, this time from IoT management platform Asimily
- In-depth interview with Aruba-HPE’s Amol Mitra
- Compromise Nothing collaboration between ePlus and Deepwatch
- Product update from Acronis
- Check out the upcoming video footage from our last ChannelNext event of 2023 in Canmore, Alberta
Coming up: Next up is our Cybersecurity Defense Ecosystems Summit on November 16th in Ontario, CALIFORNIA. Find out more here and see what some of the speakers such as Data and More will present!