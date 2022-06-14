Vade, an international pioneer in threat detection and response that already monitors one billion email mailboxes worldwide, has announced that it has raised €28 million (~$30 million) from Tikehau Ace Capital, the French government, through French Tech Souveraineté, which is part of France 2030, led by the General Secretariat for Investment. The company intends to proceed with a new, more substantial round of financing in the coming months.

The latest round of funding will further accelerate Vade’s international expansion and provide additional investment to enhance its already industry leading cybersecurity products for Internet Service Providers (ISPs), MSPs and small and medium businesses. The company also plans to put increased emphasis on developing MSSP-tailored solutions with simple, rapid installation and high efficiency.

Between remote work prompted by COVID and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the new investment arrives in the midst of increased stakes for business communications that need to stay secure both internally and externally. In fact, a report by Market Research Future (MRFR) projects that the email security market will be worth $6.8 billion by 2025.

Vade has become a global cybersecurity SaaS leader, recognized by G2 as a leader in email security and cloud email security. The company has experienced over 100% growth in its flagship product, Vade for M365, an email security product that is purpose built for MSPs. The company has also grown to almost 200 employees and anticipates growing its staffing by another 80 employees by the end of this calendar year.

“Vade has experienced tremendous growth and with remote work becoming commonplace, even after the pandemic, cybersecurity is at the top of most companies’ priority list,” said Georges Lotigier, CEO of Vade. “We have built a highly profitable company in a competitive market, largely due to our constant innovation and anticipating the unexpected. This latest funding round will help us realize our ambitious plans to significantly grow in markets like North America and Asia.”

Vist www.vadesecure.com for details.