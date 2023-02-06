Here are the week’s top stories:
- Listen to Brad Gross about why you should attend our Cybersecurity event in Phoenix on February 16th-17th
- Aptum acquired CloudOps
- Interview with Channel Chief George Crump
- News about Cradlepoint expanding their 5G portfolio
- Chat with Mission Cloud‘s Jonathan LaCour
- Other acquisition news, this time from NetSPI
- Do not miss our 2023 Predictions from President Julian Lee
