Two of the IT channel’s top-performing, celebrated managed service providers (MSPs) – Applied Tech and Platte River Networks have partnered to become an MSP superpower serving businesses throughout Wisconsin, the Denver metropolitan area and across the U.S. Under the new alliance, Platte River Networks will adopt the Applied Tech brand in early 2023.

With combined annual revenue exceeding $34 million and a decade of year-over-year double-digit growth, Applied Tech’s leadership team, which now includes Platte River Networks’ executives, is proud to note key short and long-term gains for employees, customers, and prospects.

Both companies have been serving the business IT needs of SMBs throughout Wisconsin and the Denver metro area, respectively, for more than 20 years. The combined talent of the two companies introduces greater specialization, technology expertise, and the resources needed to deliver an exceptional experience for growth-minded businesses both locally and nationally.

“Platte River Networks is the right growth partner at the right time for Applied Tech,” says Daniel Petersen, President of Applied Tech. “The synergies between the two companies are easy to see and include a shared goal of delivering an exceptional experience for everyone – our customers, our staff, and our partners.”

