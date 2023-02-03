NetSPI, a leader in enterprise penetration testing and attack surface management, announced the acquisition of nVisium to further scale its offensive security solutions and address heightened demand for human-delivered penetration testing. nVisium will support NetSPI’s continued efforts to deliver strategic cloud and application security testing solutions to enterprises.

nVisium is an authority in security testing, with an impressive track record of delivering cloud and application pentesting to Fortune 500 companies and well-known brands such as Carfax, 1Password, Bluescape, Deltek, EAB, and Trimble.

With the acquisition, NetSPI now has over 450 offensive security experts globally who can support and scale to meet the needs of current and future clients.

This acquisition follows NetSPI’s $410 million growth investment from KKR and the December 2020 acquisition of Silent Break Security. The full integration is to be completed by the end of the year.

