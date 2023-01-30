Aptum, a hybrid multi-cloud managed service provider, announced its acquisition of CloudOps, a Montreal, Canada-based cloud consulting, managed services and software company focused on open source, cloud native platforms, networking and DevOps. This strategic acquisition will further enable Aptum to deliver comprehensive hybrid multi-cloud solutions and services, which include advanced cloud migration services and DevOps, to its customers in 43 countries.

CloudOps has grown from an operations managed services shop since 2005 to a leader in cloud computing, cloud networking, and DevOps solutions. Aptum intends to retain a separate CloudOps unit within its business, and to combine select teams — including the Advisory and Consulting Services, Support Services and DevOps — to provide strengthened, streamlined solutions and services to customers.

“Aptum has been on a transformational journey over the last three years; we have not missed a beat on our focus to bring new products and service delivery models to enable the best hybrid multi-cloud solutions to market,” said Susan Bowen, CEO and President of Aptum Group. “We’re excited to add CloudOps’ talented team and its services portfolio to the Aptum family. This strategic move will extend our ability to serve our customers with solutions such as DevOps and Advanced Cloud Migration Services, offering true Hybrid Multi-Cloud solutions and services at different stages of their digital transformation.”

CloudOps’ leadership teams and employees will join with Aptum; its headquarters will remain in Montreal.

“Over the last two years of collaborating with Aptum to offer Managed DevOps services, we have successfully joined forces to help customers accelerate their application platform engineering and operational excellence in the cloud,” said Ian Rae, Founder and CEO of CloudOps, who will join Aptum’s Executive Leadership Team as President and CEO, CloudOps & CloudMC. “Aptum has invested heavily in its business assurance and Cloud Advisory and Consulting practice, and we are thrilled to be a part of the organization and to benefit from its global sales, marketing, and support services. We look forward to helping more customers across a wide range of industries to own their own destinies in the clouds™ unlocking the true value of cloud solutions for their businesses.”

Aptum will enhance its Hybrid Cloud Management Portal by leveraging CloudMC’s API-driven, modular and extensible, edge orchestration platform. It will accelerate the existing development of a single pane of glass for hybrid multi-cloud workload management.

Additionally, the amalgamation of resources from both companies will extend product opportunities across multiple sectors beyond telecommunications to include technology and business services, media and communications, retail, financial services, manufacturing, energy and utilities, hospitality, education, transportation, among others. This acquisition will fortify Aptum’s vendor-agnostic approach, solutions, and services in Canada, U.S. and the U.K across multiple clouds including Azure (Aptum recently earned the Microsoft Azure Expert MSP Certification), AWS, Google, Hypertec Cloud and Cox Edge.

On January 30th, Aptum announced it has been recognized by Microsoft as an Azure Expert MSP. This designation identifies Aptum as a qualified global partner to deliver Azure solutions to customers.

“We’re very proud to achieve this new status, which validates our strong commitment to customers and ability to deliver consistent, high-fidelity managed services on Microsoft Azure,” said Susan Bowen, CEO and President of Aptum. “Organizations trust us to knowledgeably guide them through every stage of their cloud journey and digital transformation. This is a true testament to the hard work of our team and their holistic approach to cloud infrastructure, building best practices around people, process operations and technology.”

Learn more at www.cloudops.com and www.aptum.com. You can also check out our last interview with Susan and Ian at: https://www.e-channelnews.com/aptum-launches-managed-devops-service-powered-by-cloudops/