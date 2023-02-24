Here are the week’s top stories:
- Read all about our Cybersecurity event in Phoenix last week!
- At the event, we interviewed VIPRE and Liongard
- We caught up with Rob Rae and what he has in store for the future
- News from Cradlepoint, a global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network solutions
- Check out 2023 predictions from Netacea‘s Arif Husain
Coming up in a few days: Britain’s Reseller Choice Awards and Best Managed IT Companies on March 2nd in London. Visit www.channelnext.ca for details!