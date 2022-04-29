Here are the top stories from E-Channelnews over the last week:
- This is number 14 of our live Masterchat series on the Channel Partner Alliance and it focused on sustainability
- Alberto Yepez of Forgepoint Capital provided a very insightful interview on the evolution of the channel
- Unicon Software, based in Germany, is going all in the channel, according to CEO Philipp Benkler
- HelpSystems provides an update on their most recent acquisition, Terranova Security
- Katalon, a new vendor, has launched a new partner program
- Eric Torres, a Datto veteran, has a new role at ScalePad
- Are you curious about wireless WAN? Check out Cradlepoint‘s most recent report
- Discover how Structured Web is assisting in the growth of channel business
- COMING up: ChannelNext Central event in Toronto on June 2nd. This event will be held in conjunction with our Canadian Reseller Choice, 50 Best Managed IT Companies, and Women In Tech Awards Gala DINNER! To sign up for either of these events, go to https://www.channelnext.ca/event/channelnext-central-in-person-livestream-central-2022/