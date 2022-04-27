HelpSystems announced the acquisition of Terranova Security, a leader in global phishing simulation and security awareness training. Available in more than 40 languages, Terranova Security’s platform and content incorporates gamification techniques to increase engagement and knowledge retention. This approach enables all organizations to hone employee cyberattack prevention skills and reduce the chance of a successful phishing attack.

Because employees are often the first line of defense against cyberattack, Terranova Security’s training and simulation capabilities are at the top of many cybersecurity to-do lists for highly targeted organizations. Terranova Security works with customers to take a holistic look at suspicious emails and evaluate how effective users are at recognizing scams and whether they need additional training. The company strives to instill users with the knowledge, skills, and confidence they need to recognize cyber threats, from phishing emails to credential harvesting webpages and other forms of social engineering.

This latest acquisition follows recent acquisitions of Tripwire (file integrity monitoring) and Alert Logic (managed detection and response), in addition to Digital Defense, Beyond Security, Agari, PhishLabs, Digital Guardian, further expanding HelpSystems’ infrastructure protection and data security portfolio.

