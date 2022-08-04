VIPRE Security Group, announced it is preparing to add a new cybersecurity tool to its comprehensive suite of offerings. The new solution, VIPRE Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), was designed to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and IT partners navigate the complexities of EDR management from a single, easy-to-use console. While VIPRE EDR will be available publicly this fall, the company is ready to launch its Beta program and seeks users to test the product and provide feedback.

“At VIPRE, we know there are a variety of endpoint detection and response products available in the marketplace for large companies, but those solutions can be complex and overwhelming for small and mid-sized businesses. After listening to our clients about their priorities, we decided to focus on creating a solution that would make EDR accessible for SMBs and our partners who serve them,” said VIPRE’s Chief Product Officer Usman Choudhary.

Benefits of using VIPRE Endpoint Detection and Response include:

Endpoint Protection: With VIPRE Endpoint Security Cloud as its core, VIPRE EDR constantly scans files, processes, and network activity for known and unknown threats and instantly alerts you to suspicious behaviors.



Incident Management: Track ongoing incidents seamlessly including correlated threat data, and seamlessly assign and track to resolution all open threats to ensure nothing falls through the cracks.



Endpoint Isolation: Prevent threat spread by quickly isolating an affected device on the network. Only manage and interact with a device until an investigation is complete.

Threat Visualization: Quickly view and address all threat behavior from a central location. Understand how and when a potential threat impacted your systems, including all aspects of endpoint activity related to the threat – all user, process, file, registry, and network activity.



Remote Control: Investigate deeper with instant access to the remote devices, no special installation required. Once identified, threats can be managed by killing processes, deleting files and other remediation steps directly from VIPRE EDR.

Suspicious file/link sandboxing: Integrated ability to detonate files and links in a private cloud sandbox for deep analysis and forensic investigation.

VIPRE’s solutions provide deep layers of protection between cybercriminals and businesses, reducing the threat of malware and other malicious attacks these organizations may encounter in the course of their business operation. VIPRE solutions also provide protection for small and mid-sized businesses to ensure they avoid misconfigured firewalls, improperly granted administrator rights, and failed antivirus updates.

For nearly 30 years, VIPRE Security Group’s primary goal has been to provide simple solutions to online threats, both existing and emerging, in an ever-expanding, digitally connected world. VIPRE protects more than 20 million endpoints, processes more than 1.2 billion emails, and serves more than 50,000 customers each month.

Source: VIPRE