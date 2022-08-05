Lakeside Software, a leader in digital experience management (DEM), released its Digital Workplace Productivity Report 2022, revealing that organizations are struggling to support remote and hybrid employees.

The Report reveals:

● Employee frustration: with both the technology they interact with every day and the overall IT infrastructure that supports their workplace.

● Lower output: on average, employees claim they are achieving just 60% of their potential work output because of the suboptimal quality of their overall digital experience.

● Productivity losses: output is also hindered by regular IT disruption, with employees losing 54 minutes of work time every week due to technical issues.

● Nascent technology: the role that new technologies, such as digital employee experience (DEX) platforms can play in supporting high-performing, productive teams.

Businesses as a whole, from IT to HR departments face a huge challenge in addressing this productivity gap, as Lakeside’s research shows 40% of workplace technology issues, such as network connectivity, application performance, and system errors, go unreported to IT teams.

