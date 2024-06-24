Introducing Brian Doyle, co-founder of vCIO Toolbox. He discussed the company’s services for MSPs and elaborated on how vCIO Toolbox addresses the challenge of client engagement and churn by empowering MSPs to become trusted advisors to their clients and providing tools for security, compliance, and delivering business reviews. He also highlighted the company’s goal of enabling MSPs to generate new revenue sources through fractional VCIO and VCSO services.

Julian and Brian explored the complexities businesses encounter when leveraging technology for digitization, emphasizing the need to understand the impact and return on investment. They discussed the process of building a joint strategic plan with customers, focusing on aligning IT goals with the customer’s objectives to ensure successful implementation and business outcomes.

Brian provided insights into the positive outcomes of using vCIO Toolbox, citing examples of customer retention, return on investment, and faster deal closures.