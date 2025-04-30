Zoho announces the addition of 10 new services and features within Zoho Creator, the company’s low code application development platform. This news aligns with Zoho’s pledge to invest solely in AI capabilities that drive real-time, practical, and secure benefits to business users.

Zoho Creator’s new AI assistant, CoCreator, facilitates faster, simpler, and more intelligent app building with the use of voice and written prompts, process flows and business specification documents. Powered by Zia, Zoho’s AI assistant, CoCreator drives shorter go-to-market timeframes and democratizes app creation for users at diverse skill levels—all without requiring add-ons to a customer’s existing subscription.

Zia has been a bridge across the company’s full product suite, including Creator, since its launch in 2015. As artificial intelligence finds greater utilization in a business’s day-to-day operations, Zoho’s full ownership of its tech stack and deep AI integration provides customers with a higher level of contextual AI across all company workflows than competitors, allowing for a tool that understands your data and anticipates how it can be utilized.

“Since Creator’s introduction in 2006, the focus has been on simplifying and speeding up the app development process without sacrificing functionality. This enabled our users to launch millions of apps successfully,” says Chandrashekar LSP, Zoho Canada’s managing director. “AI allows us to take it to another level, shortening the time from an idea to an app. Today’s announcement raises the baseline on speed of quality app creation with deep capabilities, without adding costs.”

Creator’s new features are available today for all users, and include: