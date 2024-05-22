Alex Thurber, SVP, Global Partners and Alliances at Riverbed, provided insights into Riverbed’s transformation from WAN acceleration to an AI-powered platform for end-to-end observability, highlighting the company’s recent announcements in this regard. He also presented how channel partners can benefit greatly from specific types of enterprise AI solutions that deliver immediate results and impact.

Alex also discussed the impact of AI on business transformation, highlighting the need to solve problems proactively and the shift towards predictive solutions. Alex emphasized the importance of sustainability in endpoint management, advocating for tailored replacements based on individual usage to extend the lifespan of devices. He also explored Riverbed’s approach to endpoint support, emphasizing the significance of collecting data from a wide range of endpoints for improved AI-driven decision-making.

Be sure to check out our past interview with Alex: https://www.e-channelnews.com/riverbed-launches-new-msp-program/