It’s widely known that one of the most fundamental tenets of cyber security is a backup. It’s the last line of defense. However, if you can’t get up and running again from your backup, then it could be game over. Having peace of mind that comes from having the most effective BDR solution is important in today’s complex business environment. REDSTOR’s Matt Scully will present the merits of their solution on February 16-17 at the IOTSSA Cybersecurity Expo In Phoenix, AZ. Click here: https://iotssa.com/cybersecurity-expo-phoenix/ for details and to sign up. Book your hotel room ASAP before the special rate runs out – check the registration for details.