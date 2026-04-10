Marcel Del Prado, VP Channels of Wallarm, detailed the company’s decade-long expertise in API security for global enterprise clients. Highlighting the shift toward agentic AI, Marcel argued that AI security is fundamentally rooted in API protection, positioning Wallarm’s end-to-end platform against fragmented vendor tools and the threat of ‘zombie’ APIs. He talked about Wallarm’s three pillars—Discovery, Testing, and Real-time Protection—emphasizing its unique intent-based blocking and full-payload inspection. To empower the channel, Marcel unveiled a revamped partner program featuring automated onboarding, ‘Security Edge’ proofs of concept, and a free portal tool that generates hacker-perspective reports to drive sales conversations.

See past interview with Marcel: https://www.e-channelnews.com/pentera-named-best-pen-testing-solution-at-canadas-reseller-choice-awards/