Guest: John Harden, Director, Strategy & Technology Evangelism, Auvik

John presented Auvik’s IT observability platform, highlighting its evolution from a network management tool to a comprehensive IT solution that now includes features for SaaS, servers, and endpoint visibility, aimed at assisting managed service providers (MSPs) in streamlining operations. The platform is designed for quick deployment, promising users to see value within 30 minutes of setup, which enhances onboarding speed and accuracy, allowing MSPs to engage in more meaningful conversations with their customers. He also touched on the increasing importance of AI in customer processes, with a focus on Auvik’s advancements, including the ShadowGen AI initiative, which helps identify and manage hidden AI tools.

Be sure to check out other great ChannelCon stories and interviews here