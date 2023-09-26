The pace that cyber criminals work with makes it harder to defend your digital assets. Your strategy has to evolve with it. What was best practices yesterday is no longer best practices today. Mark Porter, CEO of HighWire explains what to do to escape the madness, such as implementing large scale automation. He has a good blueprint to help MSPs upgrade their skill set and posture within cybersecurity. Join HighWire and other select vendors at our next Cybersecurity Defense Ecosystem Summit in Ontario, California on November 16th. Register here