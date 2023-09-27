Humans are by far the most neglected link in cybersecurity and threat actors use social engineering attacks to exploit this. They prey on human error, and it only takes one click of a link, one opened malicious attachment or one credential share for an attack to be successful. According to research*, almost three quarters of data breaches involve human element as the root cause, so it’s vital that organizations prioritise security awareness programs to reduce this risk.

In this podcast we are joined by Fortra’s Theo Zafirakos, to discuss how to best implement these programs and how organizations can successfully build a culture of security awareness.

*Source: 2023 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report