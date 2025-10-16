

Participants: Noah Jacobs, Senior Channel Sales Leader at CyberPower Canada

Herbert Cheung, Territory Account Manager at Watchguard Technologies

indy Lake, Business Development, SMB at HPE Canada

Rui Tristao, Director Commercial Solutions at Targus

Lorne Reimer, Corporate IT Sales at Contego Tech Solutions

The discussion focused on the wrap up of the Transistor Tech Tour, celebrating its fourth anniversary and acknowledging key contributors. The conversation highlighted the collaborative efforts of vendors like Herb, Rui, and Cindy, who have significantly contributed to the tour’s success. Noah shared that the tour originated from a desire to create unique engagement opportunities with reseller partners, and the group recognized the relationships and camaraderie developed through this initiative.

Cindy expressed her enthusiasm for the tour, describing it as a unique opportunity that has fostered new friendships. Rui, initially skeptical, later embraced the concept, emphasizing its focus on customer interaction. Lorne recounted learning about the tour from Noah and appreciated the chance to connect with customers and vendors. Everyone shared their experiences, including challenges faced during events, such as flight cancellations and the need for quick adaptability, which led to successful outcomes and significant sales growth.

Noah also addressed the logistical challenges of organizing events, detailing the communication required with vendors and the importance of planning across time zones. There was a consensus on the tour’s positive impact and a commitment to future initiatives, with appreciation for the experiences gained and relationships built throughout the journey.