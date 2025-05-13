Guest: Stephen Nichols, Country Manager Canada, Acronis

The discussion centered on the critical role of cybersecurity in today’s digital landscape, emphasizing that all businesses, regardless of size, face cyber threats due to their digital presence. Stephen highlighted the vulnerabilities of smaller companies, which often lack adequate security investments, making them attractive targets for cybercriminals. He underscored the necessity for effective cybersecurity strategies that involve analyzing and responding to data from various tools, particularly for organizations with limited resources.

During the TRU Security Day event, Acronis outlined its commitment to the Canadian market by transitioning to its own data centers in Vancouver and Toronto, expanding its local team, and focusing on bilingual staff to better serve the Quebec market.