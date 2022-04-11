On the road with Cradlepoint. The Transistor Van Tour to be exact. It’s happening this summer 2022 and coming to a city near you! 16 vendors, 1 van and Noah Jacobs of CyberPower in the driver’s seat. Come see Cradlepoint to understand why 5G is the next big business opportunity for MSPs and how you can find your path to success. If you like, check out this extended 60 minute recording of a candid discussion on the topic to better understand what it is and why it matters to MSPs. You will also see how you can use it today! Check them out!

eChannelNEWS is the official news media partner for the Transistor Tour 2022.

Learn more at https://www.transistortechtour.ca/