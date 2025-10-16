Guest: Tyler Desjardins, Director, Concierge Security at Arctic Wolf, a cybersecurity company that provides security operations and risk management services.

Tyler will share insights into Arctic Wolf’s security operations platform, emphasizing the importance of understanding the threat landscape and balancing defenses against internal and external attackers.

He will discuss the integration of AI to enhance detection while maintaining the human element for threat analysis.

Come and explore this solution and many others at the Cybersecurity Defense Ecosystem Summit in Toronto on November 26th! Register now!