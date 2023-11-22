At the recent Canalys conference in Palm Springs, California, I heard that by 2025, most channel decision makers will be millennials. It’s sort of obvious as more people continue to retire, but what you really need to know is that the buying journey/habits are going to be different. So, prepare now!

I also heard that the “Silver” WorkForce (older people) are staying longer to address tech staffing shortages and avoid the boredom of being retired. With Artificial Intelligence, this “Silver” labor force may become the industry’s greatest asset. Silver Experience Humans + Powered by AI = Great Employees (just one more way that AI is changing the game).

I read this somewhere and it resonated with me…

“To protect the future, we need to lead, inspire and guide those who are following up from behind us. Those who look to us for guidance, for help, and for advice. It is our responsibility to inspire, lead, teach and help them.”

Somehow, we all need to do our part to help future-proof the IT channel by continuing to evolve.

November is a very busy month for channel events! Over the past 3 weeks, we completed our ChannelNEXT West event in Canmore, Alberta; the Canalys Forum in Palm Springs and our inaugural Cybersecurity Defense Ecosystem Summit in California.

I met hundreds of channel partners, vendors and other channel leaders. All together, their input has blended into my current channel-thinking. I thank you all for your input and feedback!

One thing that I am stoked about is the Cybersecurity Defense Ecosystem that we just launched. It’s going to be a significant weapon in the fight against cybercrime for the channel!

Here is the latest MSP Membership Benefits Road Map, and we are still adding to it!

Big valuable reasons to join the CDE for FREE!

Here are my top 10 highlights as we approach the end of 2023