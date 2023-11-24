Julian recently spoke to Michelle Biase, GM at D&H Canada about some of the past months for the company. Some of the key events were:
- Opening of new warehouse in August and new configuration centre in September
- Investing in new vendors and services, such as Extreme Networks, ESET, GoSecure and Check Point
- THREAD partner community events in Toronto and Montreal plus Vancouver & Calgary in Q1 of 2024
- Strong growth in some categories such as personal computer and data centers
See pictures below from the Toronto THREAD event: