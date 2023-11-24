Julian recently spoke to Michelle Biase, GM at D&H Canada about some of the past months for the company. Some of the key events were:

Opening of new warehouse in August and new configuration centre in September

Investing in new vendors and services, such as Extreme Networks, ESET, GoSecure and Check Point

THREAD partner community events in Toronto and Montreal plus Vancouver & Calgary in Q1 of 2024

Strong growth in some categories such as personal computer and data centers

See pictures below from the Toronto THREAD event:

D&H Senior Vice President of Marketing Anthony Graziano and D&H Canada General Manager Michelle Biase present Lisa Hayman, development manager at Youth Without Shelter (YWS), with a donation of Microsoft Surface devices. YWS is an emergency residence and referral agency serving homeless youth in Toronto.

D&H Canada GM Michelle Biase delivers the keynote address at the D&H Canada Toronto THREAD event on 10/5/23, speaking about the state of the industry and providing partners with a business update.



D&H Canada Vice President of Sales David Stephens (red shirt) converses with partners in the exhibit hall. This event received the highest attendance of any D&H Canada THREAD Technology Conference so far.

