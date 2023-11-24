Julian recently spoke to Michelle Biase, GM at D&H Canada about some of the past months for the company. Some of the key events were:

  • Opening of new warehouse in August and new configuration centre in September
  • Investing in new vendors and services, such as Extreme Networks, ESET, GoSecure and Check Point
  • THREAD partner community events in Toronto and Montreal plus Vancouver & Calgary in Q1 of 2024
  • Strong growth in some categories such as personal computer and data centers

See pictures below from the Toronto THREAD event:

D&H Senior Vice President of Marketing Anthony Graziano and D&H Canada General Manager Michelle Biase present Lisa Hayman, development manager at Youth Without Shelter (YWS), with a donation of Microsoft Surface devices. YWS is an emergency residence and referral agency serving homeless youth in Toronto.
D&H Canada GM Michelle Biase delivers the keynote address at the D&H Canada Toronto THREAD event on 10/5/23, speaking about the state of the industry and providing partners with a business update.
D&H Canada Vice President of Sales David Stephens (red shirt) converses with partners in the exhibit hall. This event received the highest attendance of any D&H Canada THREAD Technology Conference so far.
D&H Senior Vice President of Marketing Anthony Graziano (left) chats with Karen Moss, Canadian distribution leader at Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE); and with Rob Blondin, national business development manager – HPE/Aruba.

