In his forecast for 2026, Don Boxley, CEO of DH2i, outlined the pivotal shift in application infrastructure as enterprises move away from Windows in favor of Linux. This transition, driven by significant cost efficiencies and a generational shift toward a Linux-native workforce, has created a surging demand for high availability (HA) solutions. As organizations modernize their database stacks—specifically moving SQL Server into containers and Linux environments—the need for seamless, cross-platform management has moved from a “nice-to-have” to a mission-critical requirement for business continuity.

Don advocated for a shift away from fragmented cloud backups toward a strategy of active resilience, utilizing container technology and DH2i’s new AI agents to automate disaster recovery and ensure operational continuity across geopolitical and hybrid-cloud boundaries.

Some of his general predictions are:

Prediction 1: AI Outages Become the New “Ransomware Moment”

Prediction 2: Multi-Cloud Fragmentation Becomes a Crisis

Prediction 3: Disaster Recovery Moves From “Backup Plan” to “Active Architecture”

