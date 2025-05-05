After hosting events for 23 years, we’ve tried countless ways to enhance our guests’ experiences. Each event brings new tweaks and improvements based on feedback and market trends as we adapt to meet the needs of today’s channel conference attendees.

This time we were challenged to do an English and French language track. Not easy. We got some great feedback on making it better

The latest ChannelNEXT 2025 series represents what we believe will take the conference experience to the next level and what better place to launch it than in Quebec. It feels like it was very well received, but only the attendees can vouch for this – so just ask them. Check out some pics from ChannelNext East 2025. Tons of videos coming soon…

Special thanks to Simon David Williams for championing our “Invest in Quebec” mission.

Learning at ChannelNEXT Panel Expo Hall

The primary reason to attend any conference is to gain valuable insights that will propel your business or personal growth. We offered top-notch education on topics such as cybersecurity, AI, digital transformation, cyber Insurance, compliance, leadership, legal issues, as well as sales and marketing powered by AI, among others. We also had sessions on building stronger personal relationships in our fast-pace, high-stress tech industry. Attendees should have walked away with at least five actionable insights. At this recent conference in Quebec, we may have surpassed this goal. Ask for a copy of the e-Guide if you would like to get full details.

Networking at ChannelNEXT Networking

One of the most important aspects of any event is the opportunity to network with peers. Our event was packed with multiple ways to connect, share experiences, enjoy amazing meals, drink and have fun. Not only do business partnerships emerge, but lasting friendships are also formed. This is certainly one of the best parts of the ChannelNEXT experience and the East event was no exception. More networking Sessions Sessions in power outage

Business Opportunities at ChannelNEXT

Here are some of money-making take-aways:

Cybersecurity Insurance Solution: We addressed the cybersecurity insurance dilemma for MSPs and their SMB clients with a simple, affordable, and reliable solution. This also serves as a second layer of protection against cyber threats. Compare this next generation RB Cyber Assurance Inc. insurance solution with your current one, and you’ll quickly see the benefits. Compliance Made Easy: A multi-tenant, Canadian-made platform by J-SAS Inc. is designed for MSPs to map, monitor, and enhance compliance across any organization size. With always-on compliance, everyone stays informed and receives timely alerts when something goes off track. Instant reporting ensures all parties can demonstrate their compliance status in real-time. Everyone will eventually need this so now is a good time to jump ahead of the pack. As they say in the courtroom, It’s all about what you can prove, and this platform is here to back you up. SaaS Solutions by Pax8 and ITCloud : These two amazing and independent companies provide vast marketplaces of solutions including Microsoft plus services and support that MSPs need. Everything you need is available in one place and one bill. Plus, enjoy a private label marketplace, education and a steady stream of innovative solutions. This time, ITCloud won for Best In Show. Cybersecurity Tools: With Acronis , you’ll stay ahead in the cybersecurity game with a platform that already have over 300 integrated vendors. By adding threat monitoring and firewall tools from Kaspersky, Convoflo ’s file security, and the J-SAS Inc. compliance monitoring tool along with RB-Cyber Insurance, you’ll have comprehensive cybersecurity coverage tailored to your risk tolerance and budget. Not enough? We have another 240 tools under the Cybersecurity Defense Ecosystem (see #9 below) to explore. Tools cannot function with out people! We featured four of the very best cybersecurity experts in the region so MSPs can continually leverage their expertise! VoIP Solutions: Choose only one solution— net2phone Canada. With unparalleled quality and support, it’s the best choice for sustainable revenue with a telco solution. A demo will show you why it outshines the competition. Power Management by Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc.: They provide essential power management and protection solutions. It just so happened that our recent event’s venue actually experienced a total blackout, emphasizing why power management offerings are crucial. I wonder if Noah Jacobs planned this … Watch for a BIG announcement we did Noah Jacobs and Cyber Power – video coming soon! Dell Technologies For MSPs: Many MSPs prefer not to resell hardware, but every client requires devices in 2025 especially those that are AI-enabled. Under this program, MSPs can earn revenue just by referring clients, gaining a share of the hardware market with minimal effort. Everyone can now make $$$ with DELL. QNAP Systems Storage Solutions: This company has a longstanding reputation for high-quality, reliable storage on-prem and cloud solutions. Discover what more they offer beyond storage. QNAP also won Best Lions’ Den at this event. Cybersecurity Defence Ecosystem: Launched in November 2023, this initiative provides channel partners with the resources needed to combat cybercrime. Join with a freemium membership for the first year—saving $595—and receive monthly updates on the latest tools and services available in the fight against cyber threats. Engage with our cyber experts and explore the benefits of joining this growing community. If cyber is your thing, then these are your peeps. The bottom line guarantee: You must generate at least 10X ROI on your annual membership fee or your membership is FREE! Mastermind Peer-Groups: Some of the smartest MSPs already partake in peer groups. Collaborating with peers to tackle pain points and exchange ideas can significantly advance your business and improve your life. Check out testimonials from our past sessions as they speak volumes. Join one of the in-person or virtual peer groups to test drive this program. Join our mailing list to be notified. AI Everywhere: Every aspect of our event incorporated AI. My “evil AI twin,” Earl, showcased the immediate applications of AI for MSPs. We are dedicated to helping MSPs leverage AI today to optimize their operations and better serve their customers. We are diving in the deep end of AI and we are going to bring you all we discover. Ask about our AI courses and kick start AI program for MSPs. Want to promote your business with the ultimate in digital marketing? Ask about our Digital Waterfall program.

While there were many more opportunities to discover at ChannelNEXT East 2025, just these eleven highlights should ignite your imagination with new ideas. We prioritized expert insights and high-value education.

Continuous Improvement at ChannelNEXT

Coming Soon Teaser: We socialized a brand-new concept that we have been exploring for future ChannelNEXT events. We received strong positive feedback so keep an eye out for exciting updates. Maybe we can pull off this brand new feature for the next event on June 2-3.

If you’re feeling a bit of FOMO—join us to get a firsthand ChannelNEXT experience coming up on June 2-3 at Niagara Falls, Canada. Our American friends are also welcome and get to see the best views of the falls from the Canadian side!