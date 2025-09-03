Datech, the specialist design software business of TD SYNNEX announced an agreement with Newforma, the leader in project and information management software for the architecture, engineering, construction, and owner (AECO) industry, to offer the Newforma Konekt suite of solutions to partners in the UK and Ireland as part of an agreement covering TD SYNNEX’s footprint in North America and Europe.

The agreement extends Datech’s growing portfolio of complementary solutions for designers and innovators in the AECO and related industries. It leverages TD SYNNEX’s deep expertise, robust partner ecosystem, and commitment to innovation, ensuring AECO partners and professionals have seamless access to the tools they need to centralize project data, reduce risk, and future-proof their businesses.

“TD SYNNEX is committed to uniting IT solutions that deliver business outcomes today and unlock growth for the future,” said Jaap Smit, senior vice president, Datech and business applications global, TD SYNNEX. “Newforma’s solutions will enable our partner to help organizations across the built environment unlock new levels of productivity, efficiency, and project success. This is a further significant step in Datech’s diversification strategy and an exciting addition to our portfolio that will bring a wealth of new opportunities to our partners.”

Peter Cannone, CEO of Newforma. stated: “We’re thrilled to partner with TD SYNNEX, whose reputation for excellence and innovation perfectly complements Newforma’s mission to deliver modern, intuitive, future-ready AECO solutions. This partnership enables us to scale our impact, accelerate adoption of our cloud-hosted platform, and deliver even greater value throughout the AECO ecosystem.

“Newforma provides a centralized, cloud-based platform for managing all project information – from drawings and models to RFIs, submittals, and contract changes – ensuring teams work from a single source, reduce risk, and eliminate costly reworking.The recently launched “Info Track” module” for Newforma Konekt is the only solution of its kind for AECO. It brings together all project information, empowering distributed teams to collaborate and stay connected. Info Track accelerates onboarding and ensures knowledge is captured and shared, helping firms do more with less – even as project complexity and data volumes grow.

Through Datech, partners will have access to Newforma’s expert technical support and resources. Datech will also provide on-boarding and training for partners interested in taking solutions made with Newforma to market, alongside leading design software offerings, and support partners in developing go-to-market plans and customer engagements.

Datech’s strategic value-add programme is a multi-faceted initiative designed to empower its partners and elevate their capabilities. The programme provides partners with access to a range of tools, automated services, and platforms geared towards augmenting their overall value proposition and aligned with Datech’s LAER (Land, Adopt, Expand, Renew) sales lifecycle methodology. These include a dedicated partner portal and business dashboards that provide them with real-time data insights and automated processes that help to streamline operations and enhance value delivery.