Jenne introduces the addition of Broadvoice to its partner portfolio. Broadvoice, an award-winning provider of hosted voice, unified communications (UC) and SIP trunking services, enables small and medium businesses (SMBs) to simplify communications with its b-hive Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform.

“Jenne’s mission is to deliver and support the channel’s leading unified communications and collaboration solutions,” said Shawn Berry, Senior Vice President of Global Cloud Sales at Jenne. “Broadvoice and its all-in-one communications and collaboration platform are an exciting addition to our UCaaS lineup for our sales partners and their SMB customers.”

Broadvoice b-hive combines powerful cloud PBX, UC and collaboration features with a virtual call center in one platform, delivering enterprise-class features at affordable rates. This is connected to Broadvoice’s secure network and hosting infrastructure, enabling SMBs to connect with customers anytime, anywhere and with any device.

In response to hybrid workers’ growing demand for streamlined communications and collaboration tools, Broadvoice recently introduced its next-generation b-hive Communicator all-in-one communications and collaboration app. b-hive Communicator gives workers a single app for calling, video, text, collaboration, voicemail and fax.

In addition to a comprehensive UC portfolio, the Broadvoice Partner Program offers partners an intuitive quoting tool and responsive sales support, along with generous residual commissions and industry-leading sales incentives.

Source: Broadvoice