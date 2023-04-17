Leostream, a leading provider of enterprise-grade remote access solutions, announced how their new integration with Amazon WorkSpaces Core provides a seamless experience for organizations looking to quickly and securely deploy virtual desktops and applications in hybrid cloud environments, specifically when using VMware infrastructures.

WorkSpaces Core enables customers and partners to build customized VDI solutions using purpose-built compute instances optimized for virtual desktops. For organizations utilizing on-premises VMware hypervisors, adding both Leostream and WorkSpaces Core provides them with the tools needed to maximize the utility of desktops and applications hosted in the cloud quickly and easily with improved security and lower costs.

While there are a number of different ways a VMware/AWS hybrid cloud can be architected, the combination of using VMware hypervisors on-prem, Amazon WorkSpaces in the cloud and the Leostream Connection Broker to manage the full environment provides cascading benefits for organizations.

“While organizations turn to VMware for their digital workspace requirements, they often find that there are users who would be better served with a workspace in the cloud. The key for IT is to find a solution that allows them to manage these hybrid environments from a single web-based administrator portal,” said Karen Gondoly, Leostream CEO. “Providing a seamless way to provide this hybrid experience with WorkSpaces Core and VMware environments is something that Leostream is uniquely positioned to offer. This latest solution is a continuation of our efforts to empower enterprises to build a better way to manage hybrid work.”

If you are wondering about the Emmy award in the background, Leostream was honored by the Television Academy at the 74th Engineering, Science & Technology Emmy® Awards for its remote access and desktop connection management software that enables news and entertainment organizations to create security-conscious remote production environments that are sustainable, performant and cost-effective.

Find out more details at www.leostream.com