Special Guest: Lee Ramse, Senior Product Manager, Syncro

Lee talked about the challenges faced by Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in adapting to Microsoft 365 (M365) and the evolving landscape of cloud services. The transition to cloud solutions has complicated security management and tenant oversight, with many MSPs struggling to keep pace. He emphasized the importance of standardizing service offerings, particularly through business premium licensing, to improve efficiency and create proprietary solutions that add value for customers. This standardization is crucial for preventing operational chaos and ensuring effective onboarding of new clients, which can mitigate issues such as missed service level agreements (SLAs) and employee burnout.

He also addressed the necessity for MSPs to upgrade their tools, specifically transitioning from traditional Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) and Professional Services Automation (PSA) tools to their XMM platform, a cloud-first, security-focused solution that simplifies operations and enhances customer management.

He touched on the transformative impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the industry and recognized the potential for MSPs to develop their own micro-apps and intellectual property, leveraging AI tools to create innovative solutions.

