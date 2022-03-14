CyberPower, along with other tech companies, will visit over 30 cities across Canada with 62 special events to support Canadian IT resellers.

CyberPower will be joined by Acer, Aruba, Buffalo, Cradlepoint, Ergotron, Fujitsu, Kaspersky, Lenovo, Logitech, Microsoft 365, Promethean, StarTech, Targus, Vendasta, and WatchGuard.

In addition, to raise money for cancer research, CyberPower will donate $2 CDN to the Terry Fox Foundation for each event attendee.

eChannelNEWS is the official news media partner for the Transistor Tour 2022.

Learn more at https://www.transistortechtour.ca/