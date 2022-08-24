StorPool Storage announced the official release of the 20th major version of StorPool Storage – the primary storage platform for large-scale cloud infrastructure running diverse, mission-critical workloads. This is a major milestone in the evolution of StorPool, with the addition of several new capabilities that future-proof the leading storage software and increase its potential applications.

StorPool Storage is designed for workloads that demand extreme reliability and low latency. It enables deploying high-performance, linearly-scalable primary storage systems on commodity hardware to serve large-scale clouds’ data storage and data management needs. With StorPool, businesses streamline their IT operations by connecting a single storage system to all their cloud platforms while benefiting from our utterly hands-off approach to storage infrastructure. The StorPool team architects, deploys, tunes, monitors, and maintains each storage system so that end-users experience fast and reliable services while our customers’ tech teams dedicate their time to the projects that aim to grow their business.

“With each iteration of StorPool Storage, we build more ways for users to maximize the value and productivity of their data,” said Boyan Ivanov, CEO of StorPool Storage. “These upgrades offer substantial advantages to customers dealing with large data volumes and high-performance applications, especially in complex hybrid and multi-cloud environments.”

StorPool storage systems are ideal for storing and managing data of demanding primary workloads such as databases, web servers, virtual desktops, real-time analytics solutions, and other mission-critical software. In addition to the new capabilities, in 2022 alone, StorPool has added or improved many features for data protection, availability, and integration with popular cloud infrastructure tools..

For more information, visit http://www.storpool.com or see our last interview with Boyan here: https://www.e-channelnews.com/storpool-a-leader-in-distributed-storage