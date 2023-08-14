August 14, 2023 – Stellar Cyber, the innovator of Open XDR technology, announced that the Stellar Cyber Open XDR platform is available on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to help users manage their security operations. Joint customers of Oracle and Stellar Cyber can expect to reduce cyber risk and improve security analyst efficiency and effectiveness.

“We find that OCI is a user-friendly platform, which correlates directly to our commitment to making security operations simpler,” said Andrew Homer, VP of Strategic Alliances for Stellar Cyber. “We are excited to work with OCI to deliver the security solutions our shared customers require and trust.”

With integrations and support for all enterprise data sources, field-vetted AI/ML-driven correlation, and purpose-built intelligent automation, the Stellar Cyber Open XDR platform eliminates manually-intensive security tasks while enabling security teams to quickly monitor, identify, and respond to threats in their cloud, on premises, OT and hybrid environments. By running on OCI, the Stellar Cyber platform offers its best-in-class security outcomes to OCI users.

“Stellar Cyber is committed to providing the critical capabilities security teams need to deliver consistent security outcomes—all for a single license and price on a single platform,” said Jim O’Hara, Chief Revenue Officer at Stellar Cyber. “This simple yet comprehensive model makes it easy for customers to measure how our Open XDR platform dramatically impacts their security ROI.”

“We designed OCI with a security-first mindset, which is one of the many reasons why enterprises continue to trust Oracle with their data,” said David Hicks, Group Vice President, Worldwide ISV Cloud Business Development, Oracle. “Stellar Cyber on OCI provides our joint customers with an industry-leading Open XDR solution to manage their cloud security posture and help protect their data.”

Stellar Cyber is a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN). OCI customers now can purchase Stellar Cyber via the Oracle Cloud Marketplace, applying Oracle Universal Credits (OUCs) toward the purchase price.

For more information about Stellar Cyber, visit https://stellarcyber.ai.

Source: Stellar Cyber