Julian Lee interviewed Justin Windsor, Channel Chief of Splashop. Justin talked through IT challenges and how organizations are impacted as they continue to navigate the hybrid workplace. Their recent study finds that post-pandemic the need for remote IT support continues to increase and will remain dominant, according to 96% of respondents. However, organizations are navigating unsustainable levels of stress and burnout and challenged with maintaining IT support goals, hiring, retention, and skills shortage.

Find out more about the study here: https://www.splashtop.com/state-of-remote-support-2022

Check out our past interview with Justin: https://www.e-channelnews.com/channel-chief-interview-justin-windsor/