Sophos launched a new Sophos Partner Program, unlocking multiple opportunities for partners to accelerate growth, deliver industry-leading cybersecurity solutions and stand out in an increasingly competitive market. The new program brings together Sophos’ and Secureworks’ global partners into one integrated, high-performance ecosystem and builds on Sophos’ award-winning program that is trusted by more than 25,000 partners globally.

“The new Sophos Partner Program is designed to reflect the way partners want to build and scale their business today,” said Chris Bell, Senior Vice President of Global Channel, Alliances and Corporate Development. “It offers a flexible and profitable path to growth, whether partners are expanding their managed services, launching cybersecurity advisory offerings or scaling existing practices. With this program, we’re doubling down on our commitment to deliver the tools, incentives and support that help our partners lead in a rapidly evolving cybersecurity market.”

This launch marks a significant expansion in the services and support available to partners. By combining the strengths of Sophos and Secureworks, the new program makes it easier for partners to deliver next-generation security outcomes faster, more profitably and at scale. Research from Canalys shows that for every $1 spent on cybersecurity products, customers invest an additional $2 on services delivered by partners – highlighting the growing demand for partner-led services and the opportunity to generate new revenue streams through high-value expertise and support. With complex threats on the rise and vendor consolidation becoming more common, partners are more essential than ever in helping customers navigate cybersecurity decisions.

With the new Sophos Partner Program, partners can develop programs and services that align with their unique business models and go-to-market strategies – whether they are a managed services provider, reseller, cyber insurance partner, systems integrator or another partner in the ecosystem. The new Sophos Partner Program helps partners to build their cybersecurity business, grow their revenue and retain their customers through:

A unified portfolio for market advantage : Following Sophos’ acquisition of Secureworks, the new program unifies two world-class partner ecosystems into a single, streamlined platform – unlocking seamless selling across the full portfolio. Partners benefit from expanded opportunities to boost profitability and drive revenue, with access to a comprehensive portfolio spanning industry-leading endpoint, network, email, cloud security, XDR/MDR, Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) and next-gen SIEM – all centrally managed through the Sophos Central platform and complemented by premier advisory and consulting services.

: Following Sophos’ acquisition of Secureworks, the new program unifies two world-class partner ecosystems into a single, streamlined platform – unlocking seamless selling across the full portfolio. Partners benefit from expanded opportunities to boost profitability and drive revenue, with access to a comprehensive portfolio spanning industry-leading endpoint, network, email, cloud security, XDR/MDR, Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) and next-gen SIEM – all centrally managed through the Sophos Central platform and complemented by premier advisory and consulting services. A future-focused growth framework : Built for scale and profitability, empowering partners to grow faster and more efficiently through revenue multipliers, volume discounts and flexible billing. Partners gain access to high-value incentives, integrated sales and marketing resources, and advanced enablement through Sophos Academy’s new MDR Guided Onboarding and sales quick-start certifications.

: Built for scale and profitability, empowering partners to grow faster and more efficiently through revenue multipliers, volume discounts and flexible billing. Partners gain access to high-value incentives, integrated sales and marketing resources, and advanced enablement through Sophos Academy’s new MDR Guided Onboarding and sales quick-start certifications. Enhanced customer and partner success : Access to new resources designed to help partners deepen customer relationships, accelerate solution adoption and improve retention, while delivering superior cybersecurity outcomes for their customers. The program also provides expanded access to Partner Care, Renewal, and Customer Success teams, as well as free certification training for the entire partner community.

Access to new resources designed to help partners deepen customer relationships, accelerate solution adoption and improve retention, while delivering superior cybersecurity outcomes for their customers. The program also provides expanded access to Partner Care, Renewal, and Customer Success teams, as well as free certification training for the entire partner community. Simplified, faster ways to win business: Partners gain access to additional tools that make it easy to sell and grow their business, including an innovative AI Sales Assistant that provides real-time guidance on portal navigation, resource location and sales insights. The partner portal experience is further enhanced with improved guided quoting, device and license management, opportunity management, and compliance dashboards.

“Sophos’ new Partner Program is designed to incentivize partners to grow,” continues Bell. “It offers partners everything they need to succeed, drive bottom-line revenue, fuel excellence for mutual customers and stand out in a crowded, competitive market. It’s a way to continue to deliver on our promise to partners and build the best cybersecurity products, services and processes with our partners in mind.”