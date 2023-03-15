Rubrik, a Zero Trust Company, launched the Rubrik Tran sform Partner Programto empower partners to become trusted data security advisors and help improve the cyber readiness, resilience, and recovery for their customers. Rubrik Transform leverages a points-based scoring system and customizable incentive plan to reward top-performing partners, equipping them with important resources to win in the ongoing battle against modern cyber threats.

According to the Rubrik Zero Labs State of Data Security report, only five percent of organizations were able to return to business continuity or normal operations within one hour of discovering a cyberattack. Organizations today need a complete cyber resilience strategy in addition to simple ways to quickly test recovery readiness plans and investigate data threats.

“Rubrik’s most strategic partners are focused on addressing some of the most urgent cybersecurity risks organizations are facing. The solutions they provide customers with Rubrik’s technology is enabling customers to build resilience, which enables quick recovery from cyber incidents,” said Ghazal Asif, Vice President of Global Partners and Alliances at Rubrik. “Our commitment to collaborating with and enabling our partner ecosystem has never been stronger, and we’re committed to providing our partners opportunities to expand their earning potential and offerings through the Rubrik Transform Partner Program. Together, we aim to enable business resiliency for organizations around the world.”

The Rubrik Transform Partner Program is a groundbreaking program that leverages a points-based scoring system. Partners are able to accumulate points based on specific activities outlined in the program. And in line with Rubrik’s continued commitment to cyber security offerings and securing the world’s data, partners can accelerate their score by completing qualifying value-add activities that highlight the value of Rubrik Data Security.

For more information, visit: https://www.rubrik.com/partners.