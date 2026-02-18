Hisense Canada’s suite of home appliances had a strong year in 2025, resulting in the company winning a 2026 Circana Major Appliance Industry Performance Award. The award, which will be presented at the Kitchen and Bath Show 2026 in Orlando, Fla., February 17th to 19th, 2026, recognizes top total kitchen appliance dollar share increase in the Canadian retail channel and is an acknowledgement of the success Hisense Canada has had growing its market share in the country.

“This recognition is a testament to our relentless pursuit of innovation in home appliances and our commitment to meeting Canadians’ evolving needs,” says Kijun Lee, Vice President of Sales, Home Appliances, of Hisense Canada. “Our dedication to delivering exceptional quality and next-generation features is matched by our efforts to connect directly with consumers — whether through engaging influencers, fostering dynamic conversations online or partnering with leading retailers.”

Circana is a leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behaviour, inspiring actions that unlock business growth. Its annual Major Appliance Industry Performance Awards acknowledge exceptional leaders in the major appliance industry who have distinguished themselves among peers — translating innovation, marketing endeavours and consumer engagement into tangible dollar share growth.

Hisense introduced its full suite of home appliances to the Canadian market in 2021. Today, the lineup includes a variety of counter-depth and full-depth refrigerators, electric ranges, dishwashers, wine and beverage coolers, upright and chest freezers, and washers and dryers.

“The kitchen is widely regarded as the most popular room in the house, and when people are buying a new home or undergoing a major kitchen renovation they want to make sure you do it right,” says Mr. Lee. “With a project as a significant as the kitchen, there are no do-overs. We’re proud to help Canadians re-imagine their kitchens and will continue to inspire confidence through product excellence and authentic engagement.”