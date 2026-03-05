ArmorText recently launched Sovereign Edition, a new secure communications platform designed to operate entirely on local infrastructure, independent of global cloud connectivity, built to safeguard against geopolitical events (undersea cable sabotage, sanctions, disconnections) that can cut organizations off from traditional SaaS platforms.

In this discussion, Navroop Mitter, CEO of ArmorText, talked about ArmorText’s out-of-band, end-to-end encrypted platform and the growing need for data sovereignty in enterprise incident response and business continuity. He described platform capabilities—enterprise user management, policy enforcement, encrypted audit trails, and remediation controls—and contrasted these with the operational risks of relying on consumer messaging during breaches, citing Microsoft’s SEC filing as an example of internal communications exposure. He also discussed practical deployment patterns: customers preconfigure secure “rooms” and run tabletop exercises for rapid cutover, while partners can provision private directories and federate organizations in under 60 seconds for customers without prior setup. He outlined the Sovereign Edition for in-country controls and common use cases spanning board communications, M&A, HR investigations, sector threat-sharing, incident response, and business continuity.