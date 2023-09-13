Snow Software is changing the way organizations understand and manage their technology consumption. Their technology intelligence platform provides comprehensive visibility and contextual insight across software, SaaS, hardware and cloud. With Snow, IT leaders can effectively optimize resources, enhance performance and enable operational agility in a hybrid world.

They recently introduced a Snow Software Partner Program to help partners leverage their strengths and disrupt the market alongside Snow. To learn more, visit www.snowsoftware.com.

